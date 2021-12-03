Brother of Amber Gibson charged with her murder
A 19-year-old man, who is understood to be the brother of teenager Amber Gibson, has appeared in court charged with her murder.
Amber was reported missing from her home in Hamilton, South Lanarkshire on Friday.
The 16-year-old's body was discovered at Cadzow Glen on Sunday morning.
Connor Gibson was also charged with offences relating to the Sexual Offences Act 2009 and with attempting to pervert the course of justice.
He made no plea at Hamilton Sheriff Court and was remanded in custody. He is expected to appear again next week.