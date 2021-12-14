Pair appear in court after £1.4m drugs raid in Ayrshire
- Published
Two people have appeared in court after police seized Class A drugs worth more than £1.4m.
Officers raided a house at Nithsdale Place in Ardrossan, Ayrshire, on 9 December and recovered substances including heroin and amphetamine.
Ian Colvin, 52, and Josephine McKenzie, 49, appeared from custody at Kilmarnock Sheriff Court.
The pair, of Ardrossan, made no plea to two charges of being concerned in supplying drugs.
They were freed on bail for further inquiries.