New trial date set for man charged with Celtic Park sex abuse
A new trial date has been set for a man accused of indecently assaulting a teenage boy at Celtic Park in Glasgow and a second boy at the football club's former Barrowfield training ground.
Frank Cairney is said to have committed the crimes between July 1978 and December 1988.
He is also charged with indecently assaulting a teenage boy at a hotel room and in a car on various occasions between August 1988 and June 1989.
The 86-year-old denies all the charges.
Mr Cairney, of Uddingston, South Lanarkshire, will face trial in April next year and remains on bail.
He was due to go on trial at Glasgow Sheriff Court in January but the date has now been pushed back.