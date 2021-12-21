Quad bike rider who killed Glasgow pensioner is jailed
- Published
A man who drove a quad bike on to the pavement, killing a pensioner in Glasgow, has been jailed for almost five years.
Kurt Kilgour had taken drink and drugs when he lost control of the vehicle in Knightswood in July 2019.
He struck 75-year-old Margaret Meldrum who was on her way to the local shop, causing her fatal injuries.
The 25-year-old was driving the Honda off-road vehicle for the first time after buying it on Gumtree.
Kilgour had failed to brake and take evasive action.
He was sentenced to four years and nine months in prison at the High Court in Edinburgh.
'Minimise responsibility'
Judge Lord Burns told him: "You were under the influence of drink and drugs and your alcohol reading was over the legal limit.
"This was the first time you had driven this vehicle apparently."
He added that Kilgour should not have been driving it on a public road in the first place.
The judge said that during an interview with a social worker who prepared a background report on Kilgour he had "tried to minimise" his responsibility by falsely claiming that he had to swerve to avoid an oncoming vehicle.
He added: "It is doubtful that you were telling the truth when you said you had not consumed alcohol and drugs that day."
Lord Burns said: "You were 23 years of age at the time of this offence and I have to take account of the fact you will have to reintegrate yourself into society after the inevitable custodial sentence has been served."
"Your remorse, to which your counsel referred, is somewhat undermined by your minimisation of responsibility to the social worker," he said.
The judge told Kilgour, formerly of Great Western Road, Glasgow, that he would have faced a six year sentence, but for his guilty plea.
He was banned from driving for eight years and 10 months.
During the trial Kilgour admitted causing the death of Mrs Meldrum by driving dangerously after having consumed alcohol and controlled drugs.
Before mounting the pavement at Millbrix Avenue he repeatedly drove on the opposite carriageway. The incident was captured in footage taken by a friend of Kilgour.
Alcohol, cocaine and valium
Two people living nearby went to the aid of the stricken pensioner after she was hit by the quad bike and left trapped. Firefighters managed to free her and paramedics attended her but she died after sustaining head, neck and chest injuries.
When Kilgour was traced he smelled of alcohol. He told police he had put the bike into fourth gear and lost control.
Prosecutor Leanne McQuillan said: "He disclosed that he had been consuming alcohol, cocaine and valium throughout the course of the previous few days."
It emerged that Kilgour only held a provisional licence and that the quad bike could not be legally used on public roads.
Defence counsel Tony Graham QC said: "The consequences of that particular day he sees as the ultimate irresponsibility on his part - an irresponsibility that has consumed human life and that is something that has troubled him to this day and he expects to trouble him for the rest of his life."