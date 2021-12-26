Two police officers hurt in car crash
Two police officers were taken to hospital in Glasgow after a crash involving a police car on Christmas Eve.
The Police Scotland officers were in the patrol car on the Broomielaw near the River Clyde at about 20:30 on Friday.
The car was involved in a collision with a Hyundai.
Two officers were taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital for treatment.
The driver of the Hyundai was not hurt.
Police confirmed the patrol car was involved in the crash and said one of the officers remained in hospital.
Stable condition
The force has begun an investigation into what happened.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Inquiries are continuing after a road crash involving a police car and a Hyundai that took place on Broomielaw at King George V bridge in Glasgow on Friday 24 December.
"The driver of the Hyundai did not require hospital treatment. The two police officers were taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital where one was released after treatment.
"One officer remains in hospital where hospital staff describe his condition as stable."