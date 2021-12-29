Nancy Glen: 'Unstable' trawler led to Loch Fyne fishermen deaths
The deaths of two fishermen could have been avoided had their trawler not been "intrinsically unstable", a fatal accident inquiry has ruled.
Duncan MacDougall, 46, and Przemek Krawczyk, 38, were on board the Nancy Glen when it capsized and sank on Loch Fyne in 2018.
Sheriff Patrick Hughes said the vessel had "various modifications" that reduced its stability.
In his ruling, he said it also had "too high a centre of gravity".
The Nancy Glen sank on 18 January 2018 and was recovered three months later when the Scottish government contracted salvage experts.
A third crewman, John Millar from Tarbert, survived the capsizing after being rescued by a passing vessel.
The bodies of skipper Mr MacDougall and crewman Mr Krawczyk were trapped in the wreck.
The FAI ruling said the accident was caused by the vessel's trawl gear becoming embedded in the sea floor.
It said this caused "a force to be imparted upon the vessel which it lacked the stability to withstand, resulting in its capsize".
It continued: "The evidence showed the MacDougalls to have been responsible owners who kept the vessel well maintained.
"With the benefit of hindsight, it was accepted that the various modifications made to the vessel, particularly those made in December 2017, had reduced its stability."
In particular, the ruling noted modifications made to the boat between September 2016 and December 2017.
The ballast - a heavy material used to stabilise a vessel - had been removed without the advice of a naval architect. The sheriff said the extent of the removal was "unusual".
In late 2017, the boat's crane was replaced, along with its steel mast and steel lifting pole which were replaced with aluminium structures. The ruling said this had "all been done without expert advice".
It was noted that the boat's net had also been muddied, but this was a "relatively common experience for trawlers and ought not, of itself, have caused the vessel to capsize".
Sheriff Hughes presided over the proceedings at Oban Sheriff Court earlier this year.
He recommended that stability awareness training be made mandatory for masters of fishing vessels of between seven and 16 metres in length.