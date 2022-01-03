Man, 22, found injured in Greenock car park dies in hospital
A 22-year-old man has died in hospital after being found injured in a car park in Inverclyde.
The man was discovered at about 15:50 on Sunday at the car park off Ann Street in Greenock.
He was taken by emergency services to Inverclyde Royal Hospital but died a short time later.
Police said the man's next of kin are aware, and that inquiries were ongoing to establish the circumstances of his death.
