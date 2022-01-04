Murder inquiry launched after death of man in Greenock
A murder investigation has been launched following the death of a man who was found seriously injured in a car park in Greenock.
Adam Anderson was discovered near Ann Street at about 15:50 on Sunday.
The 22-year-old was taken to Inverclyde Royal Hospital but died a short time later.
Police Scotland said the death was being treated as murder following a post-mortem examination and appealed for witnesses to come forward.
Det Ch Insp Stuart Grainger said: "Our thoughts are very much with Adam's family and friends at this difficult time.
"We are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area in Greenock during the afternoon of Sunday, 2 January and may have seen or heard any disturbance."
