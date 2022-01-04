Second man charged over Amber Gibson's death
A second man has been charged in connection with the death of 16-year-old Amber Gibson.
Amber's body was discovered near Cadzow Glen in Hamilton at about 10:10 on 28 November. She had been reported missing two days earlier.
Connor Gibson, 19, understood to be her brother, has already appeared in court charged with her murder.
Police said the 43-year-old arrested man is due to appear at Hamilton Sheriff Court on Wednesday.
Mr Gibson was also charged with offences relating to the Sexual Offences Act 2009 and with attempting to pervert the course of justice.
He made no plea when he appeared in court in December.
A police watchdog has been ordered to examine Police Scotland's handling of the case, which is understood to relate to the missing person investigation.