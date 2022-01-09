Lengthy tailbacks after 'multi-vehicle' crash on M8 in Glasgow
Several vehicles have been involved in a crash on a major Scottish motorway, causing lengthy tailbacks around Glasgow.
The crash happened on the westbound M8, near junction 23 Govan, at about 14:05.
Police dealing with the incident have shut the westbound side of the motorway after junction 22 and traffic is being diverted via the M8/M77 junction.
Traffic Scotland said it was affecting traffic on the M74, M77 and M8, and warned of delays of up to 45 minutes.
Police have not released further details of the crash.
❗️ UPDATE⌚️ 15.59#M8 W/B remains closed after J22 due to ongoing incident J23 - J24.— Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) January 9, 2022
Approx. journey times #M74 J1A to #M77 J1 - 45mins#M8 J20 to #M77 J1 - 25mins@SWTrunkRoads pic.twitter.com/gy5iaDV6ux
