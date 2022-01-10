Kenny Reilly: Murder accused 'thought police were kidding'
A man charged with murder asked police if they were "kidding" when they accused him of paying for a man to be shot, a court has heard.
Morton Eadie, 56, made the comment during an interview with detectives after the death of Kenny Reilly in Maryhill, Glasgow, in April 2018.
Mr Eadie and three other men deny murdering Mr Reilly, who was shot as he sat in a car at traffic lights.
Prosecutors claim their alleged actions were connected with organised crime.
Mr Eadie appeared at the High Court in Edinburgh charged along with his son Darren Eadie, 30, as well as Ross Fisher, 30, and 41-year-old John Kennedy.
The court heard extracts from a transcript of Mr Eadie being interviewed by police about Mr Reilly's death.
Payments of money
His defence solicitor Iain McSporran QC said officers had asked Mr Eadie if his son Darren was acting on his orders.
He added: "Do you see the police officer DC1 asking you 'was Darren acting on your instruction?'
"The next question is 'did you pay for this to get done?' Did you order this murder? Did you finance it?'
"Did you answer, 'are you kidding me on?'"
Mr Eadie replied: "Yes."
Mr McSporran then said: "And the officer says, 'I'm not kidding you on - I'm asking you Morton, did you pay somebody to kill him? And your answer is 'no, of course not'.
"Prior to that suggestion being asked of you Mr Eadie, did the police make any suggestion of financing or payments of money or anything of that sort?"
Mr Eadie replied: "No, not at all."
He told Mr McSporran that he had no role in the death of Kenny Reilly or in destroying evidence.
He was giving evidence on the first day of the defence case. Prosecutors closed their case last Friday.
Covid symptoms
Lawyers acting for Morton Eadie and Darren Eadie have entered special defences stating they were elsewhere in Glasgow at the time of the attack.
John Kennedy's lawyers also lodged a special defence saying he was at home in Glasgow with his partner Kelly Haldane at the time.
Mr Kennedy further denies murdering another man called Jamie Campbell by shooting him in Drumchapel, Glasgow, in March 2006.
His lawyers lodged a special defence stating that three other men could be responsible - and one of them was a man called Kevin Carroll, who has since died.
At the end of proceedings on Monday, judge Lord Beckett was forced to adjourn as one of the accused had symptoms which suggested he may have Covid-19.
The trial is expected to continue on Wednesday.