Covid : Pressures force Lanarkshire GPs to focus on urgent care
- Published
GPs in NHS Lanarkshire have suspended some services so they can prioritise the most urgent care due to ongoing pressure from the Covid pandemic.
These cases include people with respiratory or Covid-19 symptoms or those who believe they have symptoms of cancer.
The provision of other services will depend on practices' circumstances.
Leading clinician Dr Linda Findlay said the move would "reduce pressure" across the system.
All the health board's GP practices will move to the "managed suspension of services" for the next four weeks.
Rising Covid pressure
Health care across the country has been hit further in recent weeks by rising hospital admissions and high staff absences.
In the week ending 4 January, 38,373 NHS staff absences for Covid reasons were recorded over the week - a 65% increase on the previous week.
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf has said the next few weeks would be the "most difficult" the NHS in Scotland had experienced in its 73-year history.
NHS Lanarkshire moved to the "highest risk level" in October as its three hospitals were at maximum capacity.
The health board is currently being assisted by 32 military personnel who will be in post for four weeks.
However, the reduction of community services such as treatment rooms means GPs are not able to deliver all services.
Dr Findlay, who is the medical director of South Lanarkshire's health and social care partnership, said: "This change to GP practices will help us deal with the continuing challenges in community services and help reduce the pressure across the whole system, including our acute hospitals which are under sustained pressure."
Dr Keith McIntyre, chairman of Lanarkshire GP sub-committee, added there were a number of alternative places people could seek health care.
He said: "The services provided under this change will vary between practices depending on their individual circumstances. However, GPs will continue to see patients in-person as and when it is appropriate. Practices have infection control processes in place, including physical distancing.
"People should continue to contact their GP practice for urgent issues, such as if they think they have symptoms of cancer."
People in need of advice on which healthcare services are available to them have been encouraged to visit the NHS Lanarkshire website.
The health board said urgent healthcare advice can be accessed by phoning NHS24 and added anyone with minor ailments should first visit their local pharmacy.