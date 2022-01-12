Convicted killer caught with stun guns is jailed
- Published
A man has been jailed in Glasgow after being found with a haul of stun guns.
Police received a tip-off which sparked a search of Colin Williamson's flat in Pollokshaws two years ago.
The 51-year-old was found with a number of the illegal devices which had been disguised as torches or batons.
Williamson, who has a previous conviction for culpable homicide, admitted last month to possessing the stun guns in February 2020. He was sentenced to five years.
A previous hearing was told that Williamson - who jailed for six years in 1992 - had been spotted with a gold-coloured stun gun.
This led to the raid at his home where officers found the device was an extendable "stun baton" which also had a torch.
Prosecutor Leanne McQuillan said two more similar weapons were seized before a box was discovered in Williamson's room.
Miss McQuillan said: "On examination, it was found to contain six dismantled stun baton/torches.
"There were several components missing, so none of the items could be reassembled."
Defence QC Mark Moir told the High Court in Glasgow on Wednesday that Williamson was aware he should not have purchased the devices.
The advocate added: "He suffers from a number of quite serious health issues."
Judge Lady Stacey said during the hearing that Williamson "knew perfectly well what he had done" in having the items.
Mr Moir also told Lady Stacey that Williamson's poor health could be a factor in him receiving less than the mandatory five year jail-term for such offences.
But, throwing out the bid, she said: "The question is whether your ill health amounts to exceptional circumstances. I have decided it does not."
Williamson's 75-year-old mother Catherine previously faced weapons charges but her not guilty pleas were accepted by prosecutors in December.