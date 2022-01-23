Two arrests over 'intimidation' on Glasgow anti-vaccine march
Two men have been arrested over "disruption and intimidation" to shoppers during an anti-vaccination protest in Glasgow.
Police Scotland said the pair, aged 34 and 60, planned the march without notifying the force or city council.
A number of people on the march entered Buchanan Galleries shopping centre.
Chief Supt Mark Sutherland said: "Two men were arrested for holding the procession in contravention of the Civic Government Scotland Act 1982."
Police Scotland said it protects the right of peaceful protest, balanced against the rights of the wider community.
Chief Supt Sutherland added: "Some members of the procession entered Buchanan Galleries shopping centre, causing disruption and intimidation to shoppers and staff.
"Officers engaged with the group, which included a significant number of families and children, and facilitated the procession to minimise disruption to the wider community and ensure public safety."