Whisky and gin worth £66,000 stolen from Glasgow compound
Two men have stolen a haul of alcohol worth about £66,000 from a compound in Glasgow.
The men broke into the base near Cambuslang at about 21:45 on Saturday and brought in an HGV.
They connected a trailer, which contained mostly whisky and gin, and left the scene along Cambuslang Road.
Police Scotland said the men would likely try to sell the goods and have warned against buying alcohol if offered at a discounted price.
One of the suspects is described as being of slim build, average height and was wearing a dark jacket, dark trousers, white trainers, a dark face/head covering and dark gloves.
The second man is described as medium build, short in height and was wearing blue jeans, dark trainers or boots, an orange hi-vis jacket with blue sleeves underneath, a striped beanie and black gloves.
Police have urged anyone who knows who is responsible to contact them via the non-emergency line.
Det Insp Stuart Gillies added: "If you are offered alcohol at a discounted price, you would be wise to suspect it has been stolen. It is a criminal offence to buy stolen goods.