Police make second arrest after house fire death
A second suspect has been charged in connection with the death of a man in Renfrewshire last summer.
John Dalziel was discovered after a fire at a property in Whites Bridge Avenue, Paisley, at about 22:05 on 6 May.
Mr Dalziel, 47, died shortly after he was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow.
A 38-year-old man has already been charged in connection with the death and appeared in court last May.
But Police Scotland have now confirmed the arrest of a 57-year-old man in connection with the death.
He is expected to appear before Paisley Sheriff Court on Wednesday.