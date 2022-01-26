BBC News

Police make second arrest after house fire death

John Dalziel was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital but died from his injuries

A second suspect has been charged in connection with the death of a man in Renfrewshire last summer.

John Dalziel was discovered after a fire at a property in Whites Bridge Avenue, Paisley, at about 22:05 on 6 May.

Mr Dalziel, 47, died shortly after he was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow.

A 38-year-old man has already been charged in connection with the death and appeared in court last May.

But Police Scotland have now confirmed the arrest of a 57-year-old man in connection with the death.

He is expected to appear before Paisley Sheriff Court on Wednesday.

