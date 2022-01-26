Raymond Bell jailed for murder after victim died five years later
A man jailed for trying to kill his friend after they argued over a woman at a party has now been convicted of murder after the victim later died.
Raymond Bell repeatedly kicked and stamped on David Black's head during the attack in Rutherglen, South Lanarkshire, in November 2014.
Mr Black was left in a persistent vegetative state until his death in 2019.
Bell, then 29, was originally jailed for nine years for attempted murder.
In a rare move, he was brought back to court on a murder charge more than seven years after the attack.
Bell again denied the accusation, but was convicted following a trial at the High Court in Glasgow.
'Callous and cowardly'
Lord Arthurson handed him a life sentence and ordered him to serve a minimum of18 years, backdated to November 2014 when he was first remanded in custody.
The judge said: "You abandoned David Black until he was found on the kitchen floor by council officers.
"You fled to Blackpool on November 6, 2014 where in due course you were arrested.
"Your actions were not only misguided and self-serving, but callous and cowardly."
The judge also paid tribute to Mr Black's family for their "enormous" efforts in caring for him after he was released from hospital in 2015 until his death in a hospice four years later.