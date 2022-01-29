Lorry driver killed in motorway crash
- Published
A lorry driver has died after his HGV crashed through the central reservation of a motorway and collided with a Land Rover.
The 32-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision on the M74 on Saturday morning.
Police said the lorry was travelling north when it went through the barrier and hit a black Land Rover Discovery on the southbound carriageway.
The driver of the Land Rover was not hurt but badly shaken by the incident.
A police investigation is under way and the M74 is closed between junctions 10 and 11 in South Lanarkshire while crash scene investigators examine the scene.
Offices have appealed to any motorists on the M74 around the time of the crash at 07:50 to check their dash cam footage.
"It's possible it may have captured images which could assist officers in their inquiries," a spokeswoman said.