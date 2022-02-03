Kenny Reilly murder trial jury to begin deliberations
The jury in the trial of four men accused of a "planned execution" in Glasgow is set to begin deliberations.
John Kennedy, 41, Morton Eadie, 56, Darren Eadie, 30, and Ross Fisher, 30 deny murdering Kenny Reilly.
Mr Reilly was shot in the head as he sat in a car at traffic lights in Glasgow, on 16 April 2018.
The High Court in Edinburgh heard Mr Kennedy is also accused of killing Jamie Campbell in Drumchapel, Glasgow on 4 March 2006. He denies murder.
Prosecutors claim Mr Reilly's death was connected with organised crime.
The court previously heard Mr Kennedy shot Mr Reilly while the other three defendants played key roles in planning, carrying out and covering up the murder.
Mr Reilly died two days after the shooting at Glasgow's Royal Infirmary.
Bullets buried at allotment
Mr Kennedy's advocate John Scullion QC told the jury they should acquit his client because the case against him was circumstantial.
During his closing speech to jurors, Mr Scullion made reference to evidence heard in the trial about how police investigating Mr Reilly's death found bullets in a Vaseline tub buried at Garscube Allotments.
He said the bullets were found beside a newspaper containing an advert for an offer ending in September 2013.
Mr Scullion said suggesting this was "in some way connected to John Kennedy because there is a photograph of him in a hut in the allotment" was "pretty desperate stuff".
The court earlier heard police recovered an encrypted mobile phone from Mr Kennedy.
Addressing the jury, Mr Scullion said: "I'm not sure what the prosecutor is asking you to make of this evidence, ladies and gentlemen, other than throw some mud at him and see what sticks."
Earlier in the proceedings the jury heard from a prisoner who shared a cell with Mr Kennedy. He told the court Mr Kennedy had confessed to murdering Mr Reilly.
However, Mr Scullion said that jurors could not rely on that evidence.
Special defence
Separately, prosecutors claim Mr Kennedy killed Jamie Campbell by repeatedly shooting him on Essenside Avenue, Drumchapel, on 4 March 2006.
Mr Kennedy's lawyers have lodged a special defence stating that a man called Kevin "The Gerbil" Carroll - who the jury heard was shot dead in March 2010 - was the man who murdered Mr Campbell.
They also lodged a further special defence in relation to the alleged assault on Mr Reilly.
They said Mr Kennedy was at home in Glasgow, "at times in the company" of his partner.
'Brazen' attack
Earlier in the trial, prosecutor Steven Borthwick described Mr Eadie as being "the organiser" in what was a "brazen" and "planned execution" of Mr Reilly, who was a passenger in a car waiting at traffic lights on Bilsland Drive, Maryhill.
It is alleged John Kennedy held the pistol, pulled the trigger and fired the shots, one of which killed Mr Reilly.
Prosecutors say Morton Eadie drove the Ford when the shooting occurred, and Ross Fisher sourced the stolen Ford S Max with the false plates and later set it on fire.
Lawyers acting for father and son Morton and Darren Eadie entered special defences stating they were elsewhere in Glasgow when Mr Reilly was shot.
The four men entered not guilty pleas to all charges in the trial heard before Judge Lord Beckett.
The jury will begin their deliberations on Friday morning.