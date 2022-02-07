Murder investigation after man's death in Glasgow
- Published
Police have launched a murder investigation following the death of a 55-year-old man in Glasgow.
William Duncan's body was found at a property in Glenalmond Street at about 11:00 on Thursday after concerns were reported to officers.
His death is being treated as murder following a post-mortem examination and police have appealed for information.
Mr Duncan's brother Steven said the family were "shocked and devastated" and that he would be "sorely missed".
Det Ch Insp Frank Travers, of Police Scotland's major investigations team, said: "Our thoughts go out to the family and friends of Mr Duncan and we are working to establish the full circumstances surrounding his death.
"Our investigation will focus on establishing a time frame of William's movements prior to him being found and I would urge anyone with information, no matter how insignificant you think that may be, to come forward and get in contact with police.
"Perhaps you have seen him over the past few weeks or noticed someone acting suspiciously around his home."
Increased patrols
He said detectives were also keen to speak to any of Mr Duncan's friends or acquaintances who had spoken to him recently.
"It is important that we know as much as possible about his life and activities, as this information could help us find the person responsible for his death," said Det Ch Insp Travers.
There will be increased patrols and "significant door-to-door inquiries" in the area.
"Our dedicated officers are doing everything they can to provide answers to William's family," he added.
Anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage has been urged to come forward.
Detectives have set up an online portal to encourage members of the public to submit information.