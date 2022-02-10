Murder inquiry after man attacked in Glasgow home
- Published
Police have launched a murder inquiry after a man died following a violent attack in his Glasgow home.
Brian Maley, 52, was pronounced dead after being found at a flat in Young Terrace, Springburn.
Officers had received a report of an injured man in the flat at about 09:50 on Tuesday.
Det Insp Stuart Grainger, of the major investigation team, said Mr Maley had died after a "particularly violent and sustained assault within his home."
Detailed search
He added: "Brian was a father and grandfather and his family are devastated by what has happened.
"We have a dedicated team of officers dealing with the case supported by local officers and specialist resources carrying out a detailed search of his home and the local area."
"A high-visibility police presence will be maintained within the local area."
He said officers were carrying out door-to-door inquiries and reviewing CCTV footage from the area.
"I urge anyone who was in the vicinity of Young Terrace between 7.30am and 09.50am on Tuesday, 8 February, 2022 and may have seen any person or persons acting suspiciously to get in touch with police as they may hold valuable information that can assist our inquiries," he said.