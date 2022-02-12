Woman dies and man seriously injured in Ayrshire crash
- Published
A woman has died and a man has been seriously injured in a two-car crash on the A76 in East Ayrshire.
The collision, which involved a grey Audi Q3 and a grey Vauxhall Zafira, happened between Crosshands, Mauchline, and Crossroads, Kilmarnock.
The 67-year-old Audi driver was pronounced dead at the scene following the crash, which happened at about 12:15 on Friday.
The other driver, a 72-year-old man, was taken to Crosshouse Hospital.
Police said he was later transferred to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow where staff describe his condition as serious.
A 66-year-old woman and five-year-old girl, who were passengers in the Vauxhall, and a five-year-old boy and four-year-old boy, who were travelling in the Audi, were all taken to Crosshouse Hospital as a precaution.
The road was closed for around nine hours and re-opened at 21:15.
Sgt Ian Thornton said: "Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the woman who has died.
"Inquiries are ongoing to establish the exact circumstances surrounding this crash and I would appeal to anyone who witnessed this crash or who has any information that may assist our ongoing investigation.
"I would also appeal to anyone driving on the road around the time of the crash who has dash-cam footage to contact us."