Teenager seriously injured after being hit by car in Uddingston
A 15-year-old girl is in hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a car in South Lanarkshire.
The teenager was hit on New Edinburgh Road in Uddingston at about 19:00 on Friday.
She was taken to University Hospital Wishaw before being transferred to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow.
Police said she was struck by a black Audi. Police are appealing for anyone with information to contact them.
They are also keen to hear from drivers with dashcam footage.
