Man and woman charged over Glasgow flat death
Two people have been arrested and charged in connection with the death of a 52-year-old man in Glasgow.
The body of Brian Maley was found at a flat in Young Terrace, in the Springburn area of the city, at about 09:50 on 8 February.
A 45-year-old woman and a 33-year-old man are expected to appear before Glasgow Sheriff Court on Wednesday.
Det Chief Insp Stuart Grainger thanked the local community for their patience and help during the investigation.
He added: "Our thoughts remain with Brian's family at what continues to be a difficult time for them."