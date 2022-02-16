Family tribute to grandmother killed in Ayrshire crash
A family has paid tribute to a "devoted" grandmother who died in a two-car crash on the A76 in Ayrshire.
Margaret Lang, 67, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident at about 12:15 on Friday.
The collision involved her Audi Q3 and a Vauxhall Zafira on the road between Crosshands, Mauchline, and Crossroads, Kilmarnock.
The 72-year-old Vauxhall driver is in a serious condition at Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow.
The family of Ms Lang said: "Our family is deeply saddened by the loss of our beloved wife, mother and devoted grandmother. She will be sadly missed by all who loved her."
A 66-year-old woman and five-year-old girl who were passengers in the Vauxhall, and two boys aged four and five in the Audi, were taken to Crosshouse Hospital as a precaution.
The road was closed for around nine hours.
Sgt Ian Thornton said: "Our thoughts remain with Margaret's family and friends at this time.
"Inquiries are ongoing into the crash and I would re-appeal to anyone who witnessed it take place or who has any personal footage to contact us."