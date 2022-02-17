Killer drove car at man in Blantyre while trying to buy drugs
- Published
A man who deliberately hit another man with his car while he was looking to buy drugs has been convicted of murder.
Marc Hamilton, 39, drove his Peugeot 207 into Gary Starrs, 47, near the victim's home in Blantyre, South Lanarkshire, on 29 May, 2020.
Mr Starrs suffered a catastrophic head injury and died in hospital 11 days later.
Hamilton denied the murder charge but was found guilty following a trial at the High Court in Glasgow.
The court heard how, along with his associate Christopher Johnstone, he had been in the area looking to buy cocaine.
A woman was also in the car at the time and they stopped near Mr Starrs' family home. His wife was ill at the time.
Son came to aid
Mr Starrs was thought to have been angry at their presence and confronted Johnstone, with Hamilton striking him with the car shortly afterwards.
The victim's son, also named Gary Starrs, gave evidence during the trial and told how he came to his father's aid.
He told jurors: "He was knocked back a few feet. I went over to my father. He had blood around his head and was breathing erratically."
Asked by prosecutor Chris Fyffe if his dad was "moving", the witness replied: "No."
One woman also told the court she heard a car engine "revving" and the vehicle then "shot forward".
Mr Starrs died in hospital on 9 June, 2020. The court heard he suffered a "catastrophic" head injury from which he never recovered.
In his closing speech, Mr Fyffe said the victim had "no chance to avoid" Hamilton.
The advocate depute added: "What he chose to do was use his car as a weapon with fatal consequences."
Lord Fairley remanded Hamilton in custody and adjourned the case for sentencing until 10 March in Edinburgh.