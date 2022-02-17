Glasgow announces 3% increase to council tax
- Published
Glasgow City Council has become the latest local authority to announce a 3% to increase council tax in April.
Local authorities have been given complete freedom to set rates in 2022 after a council tax freeze last year.
Edinburgh and East Lothian councils have declared similar increases.
As part of the Scottish government budget, Finance Secretary Kate Forbes announced a £150 discount for homes in bands A to D amid the cost-of-living crisis and rising energy bills.
Council tax rates have either been frozen completely or capped at 3% since the SNP came to power in 2007.
Councils had criticised a £371m real-terms funding cut in this year's SNP-Green draft budget.
Umbrella group Cosla had warned that large tax hikes were inevitable.
And opposition parties said councils would be forced to introduce big tax hikes due to a tough budget settlement.
Ms Forbes subsequently announced an additional £120m to try to avoid "inflation-busting" council tax rises and to support people with the cost of living.
In total, Glasgow expects to raise just more than £321m in council tax in the next year, with the 3% increase in council tax taking band D charges to £1,428 - £42 more than in 2021-22.
The council said the average household bill in Glasgow was considerably lower than Band D.
Cash for potholes, libraries and fuel poverty
It said measures from the budget included a £25m local infrastructure fund to tackle potholes, repairs and improvements, as well as extra staff to carry out neighbourhood deep cleans and money for people facing fuel poverty.
SNP councillor and treasurer Ricky Bell said: "The last two years have been among the most difficult our city has faced and the importance of our communities and our neighbourhoods in all of our lives has become clearer than ever.
"The investment we're making in our communities through this budget may not quite signal a return to normal but will help residents recover confidence and satisfaction with their neighbourhoods."
Green co-convenor Martha Wardrop said: "As well as confirming the funding to keep all local libraries open, it will also allocate more than £1m to reopen community centres and public halls, and £650,000 to reopen the much-loved St Mungo's Museum and Provand's Lordship.
"Finally, in responding to the climate and nature emergencies, it will design a free public transport pilot, increase recycling investment, and create a wildflower action plan for the whole city."