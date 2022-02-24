Anger as troubled health board gives bosses award
A crisis-hit health board's decision to give its executive team an award for leadership has sparked widespread anger.
NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde (NHSGCC) announced its Celebrating Success Awards via Twitter on Wednesday.
The "excellence in leadership" prize went to chief executive Jane Grant and the board's senior management team.
The board's flagship hospital is currently the subject of an ongoing public inquiry.
And NHSGCC remains in level four of the Scottish government's performance framework, under control of an oversight board.
Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar has championed the families of patients who died from infections linked to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.
He tweeted his anger at the award.
"Do they have no shame?" he said. "Children have died. Families heartbroken. Staff failed. A public inquiry. Criminal investigations.
"Instead of being sacked, the Chair presents his own Chief Executive with an award.
"It's leadership of brave families & staff that should be awarded."
Mr Sarwar said that it could not be underestimated how much hurt the move would cause "already heartbroken" families and staff who are "struggling to fight the system to get justice".
NHSGCC's troubles
The Queen Elizabeth University Hospital campus opened in 2015, but has been hit by a series of issues around safety and infection control.
An earlier review found the hospital environment was at least partly to blame for the deaths of two children, one of whom was Milly Main, who died in 2017 after contracting a water-borne infection while being treated for leukaemia.
Her mother Kimberly Darroch said she had spent two years "fighting for answers, truth and transparency", to no avail.
In December 2021, calls were made for the board of NHSGCC to be replaced.
Labour's Anas Sarwar accused senior management of a "culture of secrecy, of cover-ups and denials" in connection with the infections.
The Queen Elizabeth University Hospital is subject to several investigations, including a public inquiry.
A group of senior clinicians wrote to First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and Health Secretary Humza Yousaf voicing anger about how the row was playing out in politics and the press.
NHSGCC remains in stage four of the "health board performance framework" - commonly referred to as the board being placed in "special measures". Only one higher level exists - which would see ministers intervene.
The Scottish Conservatives' health spokesman, Dr Sandesh Gulhane, added: "Giving this award to the chief executive is not just insensitive, it beggars belief.
"The tragedy of children dying due to infections at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital has left enormous questions to be answered by the chief executive and chairman of the health board.
"The toxic culture at the top of the board has discouraged hard-working and dedicated staff from speaking out about this scandal and grieving families have been left in the dark as a result."
Dr Gulhane said that for those families to learn the chief executive had received an award for leadership was "grossly insulting and offensive".
He accused the health board's chairman, Prof John Brown, of being tone deaf.
'Exceptional leadership'
Prof Brown defended the handing out of the awards.
He said: "We were delighted to recognise the tremendous contribution of many of our staff at last night's awards, including the senior management team, our corporate directors and those who manage our hospitals and health and social care partnerships.
"This award was to recognise their exceptional leadership and the organisation's very effective response to the challenges we faced during the Covid-19 pandemic."
He said the board believed it was right to commend people for their contribution, irrespective of where they work .
However, the health board's tweet attracted several negative replies.
John Miller wrote: "sickening and so predictable". Twitter user Cath said: "You have got to be joking".
Brian Devlin wrote: "This stinks to high heaven. Have you no shame at all?" And Jock Burns called it: "jaw dropping poor taste."