Thousands of Nike shoes stolen in great trainer robbery
Around 4,000 pairs of Nike trainers worth £400,000 have been stolen from a lorry at a service station in South Lanarkshire.
The footwear was taken from the parked vehicle at the Abington Services Interchange on the M74 between 17:00 on Wednesday and 04:30 on Thursday.
Police Scotland said the vehicle and two others parked nearby were damaged during the theft.
A major CCTV trawl is under way in a bid to identify the suspects.
Det Con Heather Anderson urged anyone who saw anything suspicious to contact officers.
She added: "No matter how insignificant it may have seemed at the time, it could be vital to our investigation.
"In particular, I would ask motorists with dash-cams who were in the area at the time to check their footage.
"It is possible that it could have recorded something which could assist in our ongoing inquiries."