First Scots to appear on Gogglebox in six years
- Published
The first Scottish cast members of Gogglebox in six years have been announced.
Roisin and Joe from Glasgow will debut on Channel 4 at 21:00 on Friday.
The couple, aged 23 and 25, have been together for four years and live at Joe's family home, having moved in together at the start of lockdown.
It comes after viewers and politicians complained about the lack of Scots on the programme, prompting Channel 4 to set up a dedicated casting team.
Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross questioned Channel 4 bosses about the issue when they appeared before MPs in September.
He said it was "just crazy" that there had not been a Scottish family on the programme since 2016 - adding that he and his wife watch it every week and "could be part of it".
The channel's chief executive Alex Mahon later wrote to MPs confirming the broadcaster had agreed a separate budget for a dedicated team to find Scots to appear on the show.
Ms Mahon said that half of the 99 complaints Channel 4 had received about programming in Scotland last year were about the lack of Scots on Gogglebox.
At the time she said that like Mr Ross, "many of those who contacted us to raise this were getting in touch to put themselves forward".
According to Channel 4, Gogglebox newcomer Roisin loves shopping, getting dressed up and socialising with her friends.
Joe, meanwhile, enjoys playing video games, making pizza and spending time with Roisin.
The show's "armchair critics" will watch programmes such as Love Is Blind, Starstruck, Sunday Morning and BBC News.