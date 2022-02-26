Police step up search for missing mother in Cumbernauld
- Published
Police officers have stopped cars and pedestrians in an effort to trace a mother-of-two missing for a week.
Karen Stevenson, 42, was last seen in Cumbernauld, North Lanarkshire, at about 02:55 on Saturday 19 February.
Exactly a week later, police spoke to 53 motorists and 20 pedestrians around Fleming Road in an overnight operation aimed at jogging people's memories.
Extensive searches, CCTV trawls and door-to-door inquiries are also taking place.
Sgt Greig McKail said: "Karen's family, including her two children, are extremely upset by her disappearance and just want to know she is safe and well and want her home as soon as possible."
He said Ms Stevenson, who is 5ft 1in with long brown hair, left her home in Lairds Hill after midnight on 19 February.
She walked towards the town centre and was seen in a lift at the local shopping centre at about 02:44.
Ms Stevenson then walked towards Muirfield community centre, near Brown Road and Fleming Road, and was there at about 02:55.
Sgt McKail said: "Extensive searches and inquiries have been carried out throughout the local area in an effort to trace her.
"These are continuing and we've been assisted by resources including specialist search advisors, and the dog unit. Officers have also been carrying out house to house enquiries and checking CCTV.
"Karen always stays close to home and has never been missing before. As time passes we're growing extremely concerned for her safety and wellbeing. I know our concern is shared by locals, and I would continue to urge anyone who thinks they may have seen her to get in touch as soon as possible."
She was last seen wearing a purple Parker-style jacket with a black fur-lined hood, a cream long sleeve T-shirt, black leggings, and black ankle boots. She also may be carrying a small pink handbag, with metal studs and a chain strap.