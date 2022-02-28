Jamie Cannon: Body found in search for missing Saltcoats teenager
- Published
A body has been found in the search for a North Ayrshire teenager who went missing nine months ago.
Jamie Cannon, from Saltcoats, was thought to be on his way to college when he disappeared in May last year.
Police have confirmed that a body was found in the Ardeer area of nearby Stevenston on Saturday.
The remains have yet to be formally identified but Jamie's family have been informed.
Jamie was 19 when he left his home on 20 May 2021, believed to be on his way to college where he was studying bricklaying.
The last reported sightings of him were in Saltcoats mid-morning and a short time later on Auchenharvie Golf Course in Stevenston.
On Saturday police were reported to have taped off a large area of woodland near an abandoned industrial unit at Ardeer, about two miles away.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 4.30pm on Saturday, February 26, 2022 we received a call that a body had been discovered in the Ardeer area of Stevenston.
"Inquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances and identity. The family of missing man Jamie Cannon have been informed."
Police have conducted extensive searches since Jamie's disappearance, and his family along with volunteers have spent months trying to trace him.
His lack of contact with his family was described at the time as very out of character.
The family later told BBC Scotland that his phone was broken at the time, but there was no evidence of his sim card being transferred to another phone or his bank cards being used.