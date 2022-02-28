Doctor accused of sexually assaulting rape victim
- Published
A doctor has been accused of sexually assaulting a rape victim while he was working as a police casualty surgeon.
Krishna Singh allegedly touched the woman and made inappropriate comments during an examination at a Motherwell police office.
His trial at the High Court in Glasgow heard he told the hospital worker she was "not a good time girl".
The 72-year-old, of Airdrie, denies 84 alleged sexual related crimes said to have happened between 1983 and 2018.
It is claimed most of the offences happened at medical practices in North Lanarkshire.
Mr Singh is alleged to have examined the woman at the police office on 2 March 2008 after she was raped at her home.
She told the court she had not been impressed by his attitude and he acted as if she had woken him out of his bed.
The woman claimed Mr Singh swabbed her face mouth and neck.
She added: "He asked me what I was wearing and if I was wearing a skirt and I said I was wearing jeans and a t-shirt.
"He asked how low my top was and if my cleavage was showing.
"He was asking if I was being provocative. He said 'so, you are not a good time girl'."
The witness then said she was touched inappropriately by Mr Singh.
She added Mr Singh asked if the sex was consensual after the examination was over.
She said: "He had no right asking me that."
Prosecutor Angela Gray asked how the woman had felt.
The witness said: "It was horrific, it was terrible, I had just been raped at home by a total stranger who broke into my house and someone who is meant to be in a caring profession should not have any comments."
Janice Green, defending, put it to the witness that a female police officer was in the room during the examination, which she denied.
The lawyer asked: "Can I suggest that you were feeling very anxious and noted to be anxious during the examination looking back on it?"
The woman replied: "Yes."
'Inappropriate comments'
The court also heard from a 54-year-old hospice nurse, who sobbed when she told jurors Mr Singh groped her breast when she was pregnant in the summer of 1990.
She claimed she initially did not want to see Mr Singh due to earlier "inappropriate comments" he had made to her on previous visits as a teenager.
The witness said she felt frightened when Mr Singh came from behind a curtain to examine her.
She said: "He put his hand up my shirt and felt my breast and asked if I had heart burn."
The woman claimed she told a colleague of the doctor who told her not to come back to Mr Singh's surgery.
The trial continues before judge Lord Armstrong.