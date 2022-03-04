Body found confirmed as missing Ayrshire teenager Jamie Cannon
- Published
A body found in the search for a North Ayrshire teenager has been identified as Jamie Cannon.
Jamie, from Saltcoats, was thought to be on his way to college when he disappeared in May last year, sparking an extensive police and community search for the teenager.
His body was found in woodlands in the Ardeer area of nearby Stevenston on 26 February.
Police Scotland said the death is not being treated as suspicious.
Jamie was 19 when he left his home on 20 May 2021, believed to be on his way to college where he was studying bricklaying.
The last reported sightings of him were in Saltcoats mid-morning and a short time later on Auchenharvie Golf Course in Stevenston.
Police had said earlier this week that remains had been found and that Jamie's family had been informed, but the force did not say until Friday that they had been formally identified.