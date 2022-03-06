Man dies after car overturns near Silverburn shopping centre
- Published
A 75-year-old driver has died after his Land Rover overturned near a major Glasgow shopping centre.
He was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on Cowlgen Road, near the Silverburn retail complex, at about noon on Saturday.
An 18-year-old woman who was a passenger was treated at hospital for a hand injury.
Cowglen Road and nearby Peat Road were both closed for several hours for investigation work.
Police are appealing for witness or anyone who has dashcam footage of the silver Land Rover Defender to contact them.
Sgt Christopher Hoggans, of the road policing department, said: "Our thoughts are with the family of the man who died and our enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.
"There were a number of people around as it was a busy Saturday afternoon and I am appealing to anyone who saw what happened who has not yet spoken to officers to get in touch."