Gaelic books dumped in skip in Oban prompts probe
A large number of Gaelic language books have been found dumped in a skip in Oban.
Argyll and Bute Council is investigating why the books were thrown out near a building used by its education department.
Some of the books, which included children's literature and educational material, were new and still in their wrapping.
It is understood parents were able to save some before the skip was removed.
Parents organisation Comann nam Pàrant has described the incident as disappointing and written to Argyll and Bute Council demanding answers.
A council spokeswoman said: "We are aware of an issue relating to the disposal of materials in Oban and we are conducting a full investigation."