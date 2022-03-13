Missing mother's family informed of Glasgow body find
The body of a woman has been discovered in the Glenboig Road area of Glasgow.
Formal identification has not yet taken place but the family of Karen Stevenson, a mother-of-two reported missing from the Cumbernauld area on 19 February, have been informed.
Police said inquiries into the death were at an early stage.
A spokesman said it was currently being treated as unexplained but there were not believed to be any suspicious circumstances.
Extensive searches have been carried out for Ms Stevenson, 42, who was last seen at 02:555 on Saturday 19 February.
