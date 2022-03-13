Woman, 20, dies in crash after car leaves Biggar road
- Published
A 20-year-old woman has died after the car she was travelling in left the road at Biggar, South Lanarkshire.
The incident happened on the A72 at about 16:30 and involved a black BMW M135 which was travelling towards Biggar.
The woman, who was a passenger, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver, a 26-year-old man, was taken to University Hospital Wishaw.
Police have appealed for anyone with information to contact them.
The road was closed for about nine hours.
Sgt John Houston said: "Our inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of what happened and we are appealing to anyone who may have information that could help to get in touch."
He urged anyone who was driving in the area around the time of the crash to contact police as well as those with dashcam footage.