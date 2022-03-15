Police name Glasgow pedestrian who died after being hit by car
- Published
Police have named a pedestrian who died in hospital three days after being struck by a car in Glasgow.
George Jarvis, 69, was hit by a Ford Fiesta in the Shawlands area of the city at about 23:30 on 4 March.
Mr Jarvis was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, where he died on 7 March.
Sgt Adnan Alam said: "At this time, our thoughts remain with George's loved ones, as they come to terms with their terrible loss."
He added that inquiries to establish the full circumstances were ongoing and urged anyone with information to contact officers.
The 30-year-old motorist was not injured.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.