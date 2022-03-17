Firefighters tackle blaze at former Paisley hospital
- Published
Firefighters have spent the night tackling a large fire at a former Paisley hospital building.
They were called the scene of the blaze at the old Royal Alexandra Hospital in the Calside area shortly before 20:00 on Wednesday.
A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said four appliances were sent to the building.
They were still at the scene on Thursday morning. There were no reports of any casualties.
The hospital dates from the late 19th Century and the building is now Category B listed, according to Historic Environment Scotland.
It closed in 1987 when a new Royal Alexandra Hospital was built on the site of the former Riccartsbar Hospital.
Part of the building was converted into flats but the rest of the building has remained empty.