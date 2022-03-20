Car driven at dog walker in attempted murder
A car was driven at a dog walker in East Renfrewshire in an incident police are treating as attempted murder.
The man suffered leg and back injuries and his dog was killed when it was hit by the vehicle in a car park near Stormyland Way, Barrhead.
Police said the incident happened at about 22:30 on Friday after an argument between the driver and the dog walker.
The driver, described as aged 52 to 55 years old, left the scene. Police Scotland is appealing for information.
The man was taken to the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Paisley for treatment.
The vehicle involved is described as a black, four-door car, similar to a Nissan Note. The driver is described as white, of slim build with a shaved head.
Detective Constable Sarah-Lee MacFarlane said: "This was a deliberate act that caused injuries to the dog walker and killed his dog.
"We are appealing to anyone in the area at the time who may have seen what happened to get in touch."