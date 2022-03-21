Bearsden driver faces trial after car hit pedestrians, fatally injuring a woman
A woman is to stand trial charged with killing a pedestrian and hitting five others with her car on Boxing Day in 2019.
Janette Henry, 67, from Bearsden, is accused of driving into the group of pedestrians in the East Dunbartonshire town's Manse Road.
Prosecutors say she failed to negotiate a bend, drove across the opposite lane and hit a wall and a parked car.
Eleanor Ballantyne, 60, died in hospital a week after the crash.
The pedestrians were said to have been walking on the pavement at the time. The other five people were all injured.
During a hearing at the High Court in Glasgow, Ms Henry's lawyer Thomas Ross pled not guilty on her behalf to the charge of causing death and serious injury by dangerous driving.
Lord Arthurson fixed a trial due to begin in November.