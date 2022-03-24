Car driver dies in crash with parked lorry on A78 near Troon
- Published
A 29-year-old man has died after his car crashed into a lorry parked in a layby on the A78 in South Ayrshire.
The collision happened southbound near the Corraith slip road near Troon at about 12:00.
The driver, who was the only person in the blue Ford Focus ST, died at the scene.
The lorry driver suffered minor injuries but did not require medical treatment. Police have appealed for witnesses to get in touch.
Insp Greg Dinnie, of the Ayrshire Road Policing Unit, said: "Our thoughts are with family and friends of the man who died.
"We are carrying out extensive inquiries to establish the full circumstances of what happened.
"I would ask anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or who may have seen the blue Ford Focus ST driving on the road before the crash, to contact us.
"I would also appeal to any motorists who may have dash-cam footage to contact officers as soon as possible."