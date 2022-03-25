Police name driver killed in A78 crash with parked lorry
- Published
A man who died after his car crashed into a lorry parked in a layby on the A78 in South Ayrshire has been named by police.
He was 29-year-old Peter Ross from Saltcoats.
The crash happened southbound near the Corraith slip road at Troon at about 12:00 on Thursday. Mr Ross, who was the only person in the blue Ford Focus ST, died at the scene.
The lorry driver did not require medical treatment.
Police have renewed their appeal for anyone who may have seen the Ford Focus on the road before the crash to get in touch.
