Police to reinvestigate 2002 murder of Darren Birt in Glasgow
- Published
Police are reinvestigating the murder of a "much-loved son and brother" who was attacked in Glasgow nearly 20 years ago.
Darren Birt, 22, was found lying on the road in Calvay Place, Barlanark, with serious injuries in August 2002.
He died a short time later in Glasgow Royal Infirmary.
Detectives say he had been chased down the street before being attacked, but the person responsible was never caught.
They are now appealing for anyone who saw the fight, or knows anything about it, to come forward.
Det Insp Lynsey Watters said: "Despite the passage of time, I am determined to find whoever is responsible for Darren's murder and bring them to justice.
"It's clear he was a much-loved son and brother and is deeply missed by his family.
"We know that Darren was chased from Edinburgh Road down toward Burnett Road shortly before he was attacked, someone must have heard something."
A police website has been set up to allow members of the public to pass on information anonymously.
Det Insp Lynsey Watters added: "No case is ever closed in Scotland and I am convinced there are people out there who have information, vital to this investigation, who have failed to come forward.
"This may be down to fear or some misplaced loyalty to those responsible for this horrific crime, but please do the right thing and contact us. You can be assured your information will be treated in the utmost confidence."