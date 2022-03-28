Doctor denies telling patient sex is 'the best drug'
A doctor charged with 66 sexually-related offences has denied telling a teenage patient that sex was "the best drug".
Krishna Singh, 72, is on trial accused of assaulting more than 50 female patients.
He denies the offences, which are said to have occurred between 1983 and 2018.
The High Court in Glasgow has heard claims that they mainly took place at medical practices where he was working in North Lanarkshire.
Prosecutor Angela Gray put it to Dr Singh that he initially told the 17 or 18-year-old patient that her "breasts were getting bigger, you are more mature."
He replied: "No."
Ms Gray then asked: "She said that you said that sex was the best drug, did you say that?"
Dr Singh again replied: "No", before agreeing that it would be an inappropriate thing for a doctor to say.
The accused earlier denied groping a now 54-year-old woman on the breast after making a comment about her having "big boobies."
He further refuted a suggestion that he asked another 54-year-old if her boyfriend "gave you sexy."
Medical records
Dr Singh told the court: "I asked about sex life and asked about if she had a boyfriend or married - those questions."
He claimed this was in the context of a consultation about the contraceptive pill.
The doctor told Ms Gray that he would record breast and internal examinations when they took place.
The depute then asked: "We heard evidence from a number of women you examined which we did not see in the medical records - do you have an explanation?"
Dr Singh said: "If I did a breast examination, I would have recorded it but if I didn't, I wouldn't have recorded it."
Ms Gray asked: "If the women say that examinations took place, could they be wrong?" to which Dr Singh replied: "They are wrong."
The trial continues before judge Lord Armstrong.