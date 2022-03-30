Killer who drove car at man in Blantyre is jailed for life
A driver who fatally injured a man by knocking him over while out looking to buy drugs has been jailed for life.
Marc Hamilton, 39, drove his Peugeot 207 into Gary Starrs, 47, near the victim's home in Blantyre, South Lanarkshire, on 29 May, 2020.
Mr Starrs suffered a major head injury and died in hospital 11 days later.
Hamilton had denied murder, but was found guilty following a trial at the High Court in Glasgow.
Lord Fairley said he must serve14 years before he is eligible to apply for parole.
The judge told Hamilton: "The jury thought the assault on the victim that morning was wicked and reckless as to the consequences.
"This conclusion is not surprising based on the evidence.
"You deliberately drove the car along the pavement and you hit him, causing his head to hit the ground.
"He suffered a catastrophic brain injury from which he later died.
"It's clear from his family's statement that his death is deeply felt by them and no sentence will change that."
Hamilton's trial had heard how, along with his associate Christopher Johnstone, he had been in the area looking to buy cocaine.
A woman was also in the car at the time and they stopped near Mr Starrs' family home.
Mr Starrs was thought to have been angry at their presence and confronted Johnstone, with Hamilton hitting him with the car shortly afterwards.