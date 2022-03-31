Asylum mums and babies housed in cramped bedsit
Mothers and babies seeking asylum are being housed in cramped and unsafe conditions in Glasgow, Scotland's children's commissioner has found.
They are living in a bedsit which was formerly used for single men.
A report found it had a lack of space, limited washing and cooking facilities and was not safe for children to crawl, play or stand.
Housing provider Mears said the people living there would be moved over the next month.
The private company, which is subcontracted by the Home Office to provide accommodation for asylum seekers, said the mother and baby unit was designed at a time when there were "significant numbers" to support.
A spokesman said: "There are now less service users with babies or who are pregnant and this has enabled us to reduce the use of the facility. We will move the remaining service users to suitable alternative accommodation over the next month and will then review the future use of the facility.
"We acknowledge the concerns raised by the Children's Commissioner's report, however these findings do not reflect our intentions around the use of the facility, or the feedback we have had from statutory bodies, which has generally been positive."
'No space to feed babies'
The Children and Young People's Commissioner Scotland spoke to a number of mothers about the living conditions in the facility in the city's southside.
The issues raised included no space to feed their babies, cookers and heaters positioned close to babies' cots and little support.
A report concluded the conditions posed a significant risk of violating human rights.
One mother said: "The worst part is knowing my child isn't safe. I'm in a new country, a new mum, and I don't have support. I worry about my child far more than I worry about myself."
Concerns were raised about the unit in April 2021 by charities and grassroots organisations which prompted a visit from the commissioner in June.
At the time he called for the mothers and babies to be rehoused and for Glasgow City Council to withdraw its support of Mears Group placing people in the unit.
According to the commissioner, Mears Group said the unit would be repurposed for single people only in November.
The BBC understands the Covid-19 pandemic slowed the process of relocating mothers and babies but all now have dates to be moved elsewhere.
Nick Hobbs, the commissioner's head of advice and investigations, said he was shocked to see the conditions women and babies are currently living in.
He said: "This accommodation is totally unsuitable for mothers and babies, particularly those who have the added vulnerability of seeking asylum.
"Scottish public bodies have human rights obligations under the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child and must ensure that all their decisions are consistent with the UNCRC. They could have withheld or withdrawn support and advocated for more suitable accommodation."
'Institutional settings'
The commissioner's recommendations were backed by a number of organisations including Amma Birth Companions and Migrants Organising for Rights and Empowerment (MORE).
The report is the latest criticism of accommodation provided for asylum seekers in Glasgow following a knife attack at a Glasgow hotel which left six people injured in 2020.
Campaigners said the attack was a "direct result of the dysfunctional UK asylum support and accommodation system" and that there was an accommodation crisis in Glasgow.
Graham O'Neill, Policy Manager at Scottish Refugee Council, said the bedsit was another example of people being neglected within the asylum system.
He said: "Unfortunately, we are seeing inappropriate and substandard housing being used more often, including long-term stays in what should be very temporary accommodation and an increase in institutional settings such as hotel rooms and army barracks.
"This is completely inappropriate for people who have fled violent conflicts and are living with the ongoing effects of trauma."