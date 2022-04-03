Celtic staff member hit by bottle during Old Firm game
A member of Celtic's backroom team suffered a head wound after being hit by a glass bottle during the Old Firm game.
Celtic said the man needed urgent medical treatment and had to have stitches in his head.
A statement from the club said the matter had been referred to police.
A Police Scotland spokesman said: "We are aware of a glass bottle being thrown at Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow, during the Rangers v Celtic match."
He added: "One man has sustained injuries as a result of this and required treatment. Inquiries are currently ongoing to establish the full circumstances."
The incident happened at the end of the first half.
Police are also investigating another incident which delayed the start of the second half.
Ground staff had to remove shards from a broken glass bottle in Celtic goalkeeper Joe Hart's penalty area.
Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou said: "It is disappointing because this is a fixture that gets beamed around the world. Two teams going at it, first and second spot.
"You don't need a couple of idiots ruining it. I don't know what people are trying to achieve by doing that."
Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst said: "It's never good the game has to be stopped" and added "safety is first".
The match was won by Celtic 2-1, allowing the team to move six points clear of their rivals.