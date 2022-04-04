Nicola Sturgeon condemns 'mindless' Old Firm bottle incidents
Nicola Sturgeon has condemned the Rangers supporters who marred Sunday's Old Firm match against Celtic at Ibrox with "mindless, thuggish behaviour".
A member of Celtic's backroom staff needed stitches after being hit on the head by a glass bottle.
The start of the second half was also delayed while ground staff removed shards from a broken bottle in Celtic goalkeeper Joe Hart's penalty area.
The first minister labelled the actions of those responsible as "unacceptable".
"Whether it happens at a football match or in the street, people throwing glass bottles is just not acceptable," Ms Sturgeon told LBC radio.
"It's mindless, thuggish behaviour and it has no place in any civilised society.
"But these are matters for the authorities, obviously for the football authorities and potentially for the police and criminal justice authorities."
A Rangers supporters liaison officer said they were working with Police Scotland to identify the individual who threw a bottle onto the pitch at half-time.
The club and the SPFL, which is awaiting the match delegate's report, both urged any fans with information about the incidents to contact police.
Ms Sturgeon said that regardless of what team you support, "people should be able to enjoy football".
"Football should be something that people can take their kids to and have a happy, joyful occasion," the first minister added.
"Behaviour like that, whether it's at an Old Firm match or any other football match, besmirches that, and it should absolutely be seen as unacceptable."
Police investigations into the two incidents are ongoing.
Celtic came from behind to beat Rangers 2-1 and extend their lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership over their city rivals to six points.